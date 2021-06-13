https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/baltimore-businesses-threaten-to-stop-paying-taxes/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







This weekend, the Baltimore Police Department closed down multiple city streets around the Inner Harbor, in a stretch called Fells Point, after dozens of local businesses threatened not to pay taxes because they’re ‘fed up and frustrated’ with the rise in violence.

Last week, 37 restaurants and small businesses sent a letter to the mayor’s office. This comes as State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby halted petty crime arrests during the scamdemic.

What’s happened in the historic bar strict is absolute mayhem at night, transformed into a dangerous area where violent and rowdy crowds have ruined the once pleasant atmosphere along with multiple shootings.

One of the concerned business owners is Bill Packo, who owns Barley’s Backyard and has been operating in Fells Point for three decades — “It’s a shame. What they’re letting happen to Fells Point is what they let happen in the Inner Harbor, and now it has made its way here. There’s alcohol being sold by individuals out there, drugs, and clearly we all know about the shootings that took place last weekend. But there needs to be some control out there. There is none whatsoever.”