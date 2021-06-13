https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-craps-tired-biden-goes-off-script-starts-mumbling-nonsense-g7-speech-video/

Joe Biden spoke to reporters on Sunday morning (US time) following meetings with G7 leaders this weekend.

Biden went off script and started mumbling nonsense about Trump and global warming.

Joe Biden: Alliance and suggested maybe you shouldn’t get the quad, meaning India, Japan, Australia and the United States working together. And maybe you shouldn’t be pushing on “shtrengthening” the European Union to deal with the West not just to have, and so on. And, I said for an American president…

TRENDING: Developing: The Same Suspicious SQL Software Discovered in Michigan Dominion Voting Machines Was Just Found in Pennsylvania Dominion Voting Machines

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

