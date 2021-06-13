https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-says-us-firmly-committed-collective-defense-provision-north-atlantic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden said on Monday that the United States is staunchly committed to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

“And I made a point to make clear that the U.S. commitment to article 5 … is rock solid and unshakeable. It’s a sacred commitment,” he said during remarks in Brussels, Belgium after participating in a NATO summit on Monday. “And everyone, everyone in that room today understood the shared appreciation, quite frankly, that America is back.”

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty says that an attack perpetrated against one member will be viewed as an attack on all members. Article 5 has only been invoked once in history, according to CNN, which noted that this occurred following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“I shared with our allies … what I’ll convey to President Putin: That I’m not looking for conflict with Russia. But that we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities. And we will not fail to defend the transatlantic alliance or stand up for Democratic values,” Biden said.

The president is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Switzerland.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

