The usual focus of the attacks on voter integrity laws is Georgia, where voting is actually expanded. Biden has repeatedly lied about it but then so has the media. What Biden never mentions is that voting regulations in his home state of Delaware are more restrictive than those in Georgia.

But hold on, it’s not voter integrity laws. There is another greatest threat to the country- envelope please- white supremacists! (what he really means are Trump voters)

President Joe Biden asserted Tuesday that terrorism from white supremacy was “the most lethal threat” facing the United States. Biden spoke about the threat of white supremacy during a speech in Tulsa marking the 100th anniversary of the 1921 race massacre in the Greenwood neighborhood. “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” Biden said. “Not ISIS. Not Al Qaeda. White supremacists.”

Not the virus from China which has taken hundreds of thousands of lives.

Not the drugs from south of the border that kill more than 70,000 Americans each year. Apparently white supremacists kill more than 70,000 per year. It must be unreported. Or maybe Fauci is putting this in Biden’s ear.

But hold on, it’s not that either. It’s -envelope please- climate change!

President Biden warned military servicemembers Wednesday that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the “greatest threat” to America’s national security in the coming years. “When I went over to the tank in the Pentagon when I was first was elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats,” he said. “This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming. “There will be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore,” he added.

He said that land is sinking in Indonesia because “they’re” fighting over arable land.

Nonsense.

Jakarta is sinking and it’s all because of climate change. Oh, and water extraction.

But why is Jakarta sinking? There are a number of reasons contributing to the sinking city, the first being groundwater pumping. Over 60% of the city’s population relies on groundwater, providing nearly two-thirds of Jakarta’s water consumption. This is the equivalent of over 600 million cubic meters of water being pumped from the ground annually. Residents of the city are taking water, and as a result, the ground beneath is giving way.

Biden efforts at this word salad are pitiful. He jams his favored key words (like “infrastructure”) into every stupid speech no matter how ridiculous it is. It’s hard to keep up with the single greatest threat to the US as they are so many of them. Never mind that the FBI Director says that cartel activity is spilling over the US border. Never mind the cartels, China or Russia as they apparently are only shiny objects.

Joe Biden is a f**king idiot.

The biggest threat to the US is- envelope please- Joe Biden.