Breitbart reports that President Joe Biden used another tragedy to push his gun control agenda.

As usual, though, in doing so, he left out some of the most important details, details that would upend that agenda.

“There is more we must do”

The tragedy that Biden is using this time is the Orlando, Florida, Pulse nightclub shooting. June 13th, 2021, marked the five-year anniversary of that attack.

To jog your memory, a man named Omar Mateen shot up the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people in the process. Subsequently, during a phone call that he made to police, he confessed his crime, while pledging allegiance to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic state.”

Biden put out a statement on the tragedy over the weekend.

“In the coming days, I will sign a bill designating Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial, enshrining in law what has been true since that terrible day five years ago: Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground,” Biden wrote.

He continued with a push for gun control, saying, “there is more we must do to address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms – mass shootings and daily acts of gun violence that don’t make national headlines.”

Biden went on to called for the end of “loopholes that allow gun buyers to bypass background checks in this country,” a ban on “assault weapons and high capacity magazines,” the establishment of “red flag” laws, and the elimination of “gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

An inconvenient truth

As Breitbart notes, citing a report from CBS News, Biden, here, left out two key details.

One is that Mateen obtained his weapons – a rifle and a pistol – by way of a background check. And, two, is that Mateen underwent a three-day waiting period for the pistol. In other words, Mateen passed some of the gun control measures that Biden has been pushing on the grounds that they would prevent the sort of tragedy that Mateen caused.

This is often, but not always the case, with these shootings. There are many, many examples of these individuals overcoming Democrat-enacted gun control measures to commit the heinous acts that they have. That’s all irrelevant to Biden and the Democrats, though. For them, it is all about harnessing the emotion of these tragedies to cloud people’s reason in order to get this legislation passed.

In related news, gun sales have shot up amid Biden and the Democrats’ gun control push suggesting that Americans may be wisening up to this tactic.

