FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

June 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.11 % to $37,360.63 at 18:10 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 34.7% from the year’s low of $27,734 on January 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose 2.53 % to $2,426.89 on Sunday, adding $59.89 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

