https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-infighting-grows-members-demand-accountability-from-co-founder_3856740.html

Infighting among different Black Lives Matter groups appear to be increasing after a coalition of Black Lives Matter chapters demanded transparency from the group’s global network amid reports that co-founder Patrisse Cullors spent millions of dollars on homes and real estate.

Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist,” stepped down from the group last month but denied allegations that she misused any donations and said those claims—along with reports about her real estate holdings—were part of a right-wing misinformation campaign meant to discredit her and Black Lives Matter.

But a group calling itself BLM 10 Plus, the name of the ten original Black Lives Matter signatories, said that it wants answers from the BLM Global Network, Cullors, and others about how donations were spent, alleging the leftist organization’s leadership hasn’t been transparent with the other groups.

“The number of chapters that have aligned in support of our statement has nearly doubled. Some of these chapters have made their own statements echoing not only our call to accountability but also our experiences as we sought transparency, democracy, and internal transformation for years,” BLM 10 Plus said in a statement dated June 11.

Saying that some “grassroots” activist groups “have been co-opted across the world,” BLM 10 Plus’s statement said it is demanding “transparency and most importantly, for principled accountability, in movement infrastructures.”

Cullors’s and other Black Lives Matter Global Network senior staff members’ salaries, meanwhile, “have never been reported” to the individual chapters, BLM 10 Plus added. Furthermore, they alleged that Cullors “installed herself as the executive director” of the foundation, which “immediately fractured the network” and led to the creation of BLM 10 Plus.

Among those who have signed onto BLM 10 Plus’s statement included Michael Brown Sr., the father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, a black man who was killed during an officer-involved encounter in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014—which triggered lengthy, widespread riots in the St. Louis suburb.

The statement comes after the mothers of Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor recently assailed Black Lives Matter’s leadership, including Cullors, claiming they provided little assistance.

Patrisse Cullors attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2020. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The West Hollywood Edition)

“They are benefiting off the blood of our loved ones, and they won’t even talk to us,” Samaria Rice, the mother Tamir, told the New York Post. “I don’t believe she is going anywhere,” Rice said of the BLM co-founder. “It’s all a facade,” she continued. “She’s only saying that to get the heat off her right now.”

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Taylor, wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that the Black Lives Matter chapter in Louisville, Kentucky, allegedly “raise[d] money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so talk about fraud. It’s amazing how many people have lost focus.”

On May 27, Cullors said she would step down as Black Lives Matters’ executive director and said she would focus on TV and other projects, including a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. It came at what some have described as a precipitous time for her following a New York Post report in April that detailed how she had bought several “high-end homes worth $3.2 million,” including one in a Southern California resort that includes homes owned by singer Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.

Following the NY Post’s article, Cullors said in an interview in mid-April that owning several expensive homes does not violate her ideological viewpoints as a “trained Marxist.”

Cullors noted in the interview that she has a child and a brother with mental illness that she needs to support, although she did not explain her alleged real estate holdings.

“The way that I live my life is a direct support to black people including my black family members first and foremost,” she said, adding that “many black folks” invest in “their family” and suggested that with the real estate purchases, “that is why I have chosen to do.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to BLM’s Global Network for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

