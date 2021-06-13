https://redstate.com/johnarthur/2021/06/13/cnn-guest-calls-kamala-cringe-worthy-white-house-wonders-whats-wrong-with-vp-n395999
About The Author
Related Posts
Wheaton College Rewords a Memorial, but the Incredible Story Behind It Remains the Same
May 25, 2021
Racist White Progressives Go Full Karen On Black And Latino Car Enthusiasts In Austin, Accusing Them Of ‘Toxic Masculinity’
March 25, 2021
Biden Makes 'Awkward' Ridiculously Short Stop at Store in PA, Before Reporters Are Ushered Away Again
March 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy