Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knocked President Joe Biden’s messaging at the G7 summit, noting that America’s enemies are “sizing up” the passive president at the international conference.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” DeSantis said Biden’s low energy approach is “quite a contrast” from former President Donald Trump.

“I think that President Biden is someone that’s much more passive on the world stage, not nearly as assertive as somebody like Donald Trump was,” the Republican governor told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “I think his energy level is obviously much lower. And so I think that’s just something that people are sizing up. I think that our adversaries are watching that.”

“I didn’t hear very much in the way of holding China accountable for their role in covering up the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued. “I think that’s absolutely essential that China be held accountable for their role in that, as well as any bureaucrats in the United States who may have been covering it up.”

DeSantis also questioned Biden’s loyalty toward Middle America while he was hobnobbing with European elites and making commitments to decrease the energy production in the United States.

“They were talking economically a lot about other countries, [Biden] was talking about reducing energy production worldwide, and I couldn’t help but think, here in the United States, he’s leaving a lot of people behind,” DeSantis said.

“Look at all the workers he left behind by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline,” DeSantis noted. “Those were thousands and thousands of very good jobs.”

“And then also think about family budgets, with the sharp increase in gas prices, and then the overall budding inflation that we are seeing that’s being fueled by his big-spending policies,” DeSantis said of deteriorating economic factors since Biden took office. “So, I think that his performance probably played well with European elites. Not sure that there was much in it for Middle America.”

The national average gallon of regular gas in the U.S. is $3.078, versus $2.100 in 2020, according to AAA. Gas prices for Memorial Day weekend were the highest since 2014.

Consumer prices rose 5% year over year in May, the fastest pace since August 2008, CNBC reported.

DeSantis touted his home state of Florida for attracting wealthy individuals and corporations from other states.

“I mean, before COVID, we had seen by far the highest amount of wealth move into Florida compared to any other state,” he explained. “But I think that’s accelerated since COVID. I think you’re seeing a lot of people move here. Obviously, we have a very favorable tax climate. Florida is the lowest per capita tax burden, individual tax burden, in the country. And we are very proud of that. That has led, obviously, to more businesses moving here.”

