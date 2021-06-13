https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c647a0bbafd42ff58636d3
A heat wave with record-high temperatures is expected to sweep the Los Angeles area this week, with the highest temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday….
The Benjamin Netanyahu era is over in Israel. After 12 consecutive years in power, and another three before that, the country’s longest serving prime minister will no longer be its leader.
Benjamin Netanyahu will be leaving the Israeli prime minister’s post after 12 years in power as the country’s legislature voted to swear in a new ‘change’ government on Sunday….
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, confirmed Naftali Bennett as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday, at the head of a narrow majority…..