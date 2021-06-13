https://noqreport.com/2021/06/13/europeans-refuse-to-confront-china-over-human-rights-abuses/

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool Europe has a long, illustrious history of appeasing tyrants and dictators, so it’s hardly a surprise that representatives of G-7 countries would shy away from taking a tough stand against China’s forced labor practices and other human rights abuses.

European leaders tiptoed around the issue and reportedly are having a hard time agreeing on Goldilocks language to criticize Beijing–not too tough, not too soft, but just right.

Leading the retreat are the French and Germans who see no purpose in getting caught between the U.S. and China’s global ambitions.

Wall Street Journal: During Saturday’s 90-minute closed-door session, leaders disagreed over how to take forward their varying levels of concern about Beijing, officials said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested creating a formal task force on China. However, some leaders questioned what the task force would achieve. While all of the G-7 members harbor worries about China, their concerns aren’t uniform, officials said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the European Union leaders pushing for a more positive approach to be taken toward China. Mr. Biden, Mr. Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the G-7 leaders to confront China about human-rights abuses, according to one […]

