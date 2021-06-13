https://justthenews.com/nation/states/illinois-chemical-plant-explodes-causing-evacuations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An explosion at an Illinois chemical plant Monday has resulted in immediate evacuations in the immediate area.

The explosion at the Chemtool Incorporated facility in Rockton occured at about 7:30 local time and sparked a fire.

A middle school in the area has been set up as an immediate evacuation shelter.

Chemtool told local news agency WQRF that the cause of the explosion is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

