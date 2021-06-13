https://www.oann.com/factbox-tennis-grand-slam-titles-won-by-the-mens-big-three/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=factbox-tennis-grand-slam-titles-won-by-the-mens-big-three
FILE PHOTO: Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 5, 2021 Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates after winning his third round match against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
June 13, 2021
PARIS (Reuters) – The following is a factbox on the Grand Slam titles won by the men’s ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
ROGER FEDERER
Total Grand Slam titles: 20
Australian Open: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018
French Open: 2009
Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017
U.S. Open: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008
RAFA NADAL
Total Grand Slam titles: 20
Australian Open: 2009
French Open: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Wimbledon: 2008, 2010
U.S. Open: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Total Grand Slam titles: 19
Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021
French Open: 2016, 2021
Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019
U.S. Open: 2011, 2015, 2018
(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)