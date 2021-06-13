https://redstate.com/johnarthur/2021/06/13/farmers-beg-biden-admin-for-help-after-illegal-aliens-destroy-crops-wreak-havoc-n395952
About The Author
Related Posts
Bill de Blasio Gets Surrounded and Heckled for Being a Political Panderer and Doing Nothing
March 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy