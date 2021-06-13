https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/footage-reveals-live-bats-in-wuhan-lab/

Despite Wuhan Institute of Virology and its U.S. taxpayer-funded collaborators such as EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak insisting the controversial lab didn’t work with live bats, new footage reveals researchers working the animal.

The footage aired on Sharri Markson’s Sky News program and reveals bats in cages at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and researchers catching and feeding the mammal. In one instance, a bat is seen hanging off the hat of a researcher from the Wuhan lab.

The evidence follows Daszak – whose organization funneled money from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to partner with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – insisting otherwise.

“This is a widely circulated conspiracy theory. This piece describes work I’m the lead on & labs I’ve collaborated w/ for 15 yrs. They DO NOT have live or dead bats in them,” Daszak, who also served as a World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 investigator, tweeted.

Watch:

