What does it matter whether you believe in God?

Well, let’s think this through.

Seriously, let’s examine this rationally and see the practical implications of your choice.

Ravi Zacharias, in his book Can Man Live Without God?, makes the most compelling and rational case for faith in God that I have ever seen. His critical thinking, commitment to logic and practical answers make this so much more than an appeal to religion or blind faith. The implications of belief in the existence of a loving God are huge and life-or-death profound.

Following are some screen shots I took from his book. All of my comments in red ink, his are in black.

Look below at the chilling quote from Hitler that is posted at Auschwitz death camp.

Here’s how Ravi approaches the basic idea of God.

“Word Games” lead to “Crimes of Logic.”

If the Concept is faulty the Conclusion will be too.

Concept, Application, Function:

These are the modes of thinking that I teach in my book The Acorn Principle and in my seminars. Concept, Application, Function. The Concept is the main idea, the Premise, if we get that wrong then everything else will be wrong. If there is a flaw in your logic then no matter how compelling your argument may be, it will not stand up to scrutiny.

For example: “Open Borders are Compassionate.” Faulty concept. So all the attempts to rationalize it, justify it and ignore key outcomes from it will ultimately fail. It’s just not an idea that can work. Even worse, “Police are no longer needed.” Not true.

Or, “People change the climate.” No, people may be able to influence the climate, but the forces of Nature are so massive and universal as to be overwhelming, more powerful than our ability to alter them. Granted, we should be good stewards of our Earth, but Nature has more power than we do. Every great disaster that was supposed to kill us all has abated and Nature has absorbed the impact quite well. Climate has always changed and we cannot stop it. A stable climate would kill us all. And fossil fuel is a gift, not a curse.

Here’s another: “Kids need to realize that gender is discretionary. You can choose your sex.” As Senator Biden once said, “That’s a bone-head idea.” He was referring to something else but it applies here. Gender is a fact. Nature rules. There are mutated conditions where gender conflict occurs in people but it does not change their gender. If others are asked to ignore reality in order to make them more comfortable ALL of the people will know that they are denying reality. It becomes an enabler’s game but it cannot endure. Heterosexuality is required for humanity to survive.

Try this one: “White Supremacy is the greatest threat to our country.” Bone-head mentality is required if one is to accept this idea. First off, white skin is not supreme to anything, nor is brown, black or other tones of skin. Second, there is no organized movement of white supremacy. There are isolated groups like Nazis and Skin Heads but they don’t have any significant influence, especially when compared to Black Lives Matter and Antifa. If the perpetuation of racism in America were left up to white people it would die almost overnight. It is the misguided leaders of the black community who perpetuate the racial division with hate and blame and victim-mindset.

America has been infiltrated by Marxist organizers who are aggressively pressing for changes to our language, our culture, our laws, our churches, our schools and our lives. In the year 2020 they conducted the worst riots, murders, vandalism and destruction in our country’s history since the Civil War. The Sixties were nothing compared to this. January 6 was relatively mild* when compared to the murders, fires and damage in Portland, Minneapolis, and other cities across America. The violent push continues now in 2021 and radicals are getting elected and appointed at all levels of society. (*with the tragic exception of unarmed demonstrator Ashli Babbitt being shot to death by Capitol Police.)

Next comes new regulations, rules, laws and policies that will separate us by race, age, politics, language and gender. The plan that worked for Hitler is now in place in the USA. Our economy is eroding fast, our resources are becoming unavailable, and people don’t trust each other. So, since chaos has been put in place, change is possible. If you are Evil and want to take control, what do you do?

First you stoke hatred of your largest target (rational, conservative white people), then you get children to accept guilt and become spies against their parents and teachers, next you restrict public expression and freedom of speech, then you demonize belief in God and churches, then you register everyone and sort them in to categories of compliant vs rebellious, then you begin to imprison the offenders. Tell me my logic is wrong!

This is the path our country is on today. We MUST reverse the course, reject the stupidity and obvious irrationality, and more importantly, we must embrace belief in a loving Creator. We must celebrate and popularize religious expression and gatherings.

Concept: America is a country founded on belief in God. A good God.

Application: Our churches, schools, public places and institutions must support and encourage faith.

Function: We must become good people. Help our neighbors. Be problem solvers and stop hating, labeling and blaming others.

We must Make America Good Again.

