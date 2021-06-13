https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/13/gawd-this-is-embarrassing-boris-johnson-correcting-sleepy-joe-biden-during-g7-is-actually-painful-to-watch-video/

Joe Biden representing the United States at the G7.

This is … well, it’s embarrassing. Getting corrected by Boris Johnson in front of the WORLD?! REALLY JOE?!

Not to mention we can’t even tell if Biden’s eyes are actually open for part of this video.

Watch.

Boris Johnson corrects Biden pic.twitter.com/DEAuyR1KCs — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 13, 2021

How hard do you think they’re all laughing at him behind his back?

Here’s the full video (as if you needed more to cringe about):

Awkward moment as Boris corrects Biden at G7

Quick send in Dr Jill to save Joe pic.twitter.com/qykeUI8yNX — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) June 13, 2021

Again, he’s representing us.

All we can do is shake our heads.

Guess they wouldn’t let Jill come in with him?

Biden is so weak the Brits are probably thinking about taking another shot at us. — Rex Headroom (@Network23_) June 13, 2021

Ugh, let’s hope not.

SAD! — Johnny Popcorn (@popcorn_johnny) June 13, 2021

This isn’t even funny anymore. Dementia is a horrible disease. — Hilo236 (@hilo236) June 13, 2021

This hasn’t been funny from the get-go.

***

Related:

‘Self-flagellating allies’: Megyn Kelly DROPS Biden admin for caving to woke propagandists and replacing ‘mom’ with ‘birthing person’

WHEN is she going to visit the border?! Kamala Harris’ desperate-to-make-her likable photo op at DC Pride BACKFIRES

Just keeps HAPPENING: ABC reporter Christopher Sign who exposed Bill Clinton/Loretta Lynch tarmac scandal dies of apparent suicide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

