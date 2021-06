https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-am-squinting-and-i-dont-see-a-man/

This is what the leftist universities are doing to your kids except now they are starting in Kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/9KH2mfzP8g — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) June 13, 2021

Disturbing scene from the front lines of the gender war. Cheering mental instability is what Leftists do.

What happens when the state comes for your children in the name of transgenderism.