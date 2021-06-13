https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/its-official-netanyahu-out-as-pm-of-israel-naftali-bennett-sworn-in/

It’s official.

Benjamin Netanyahu is out after 12 years as Prime Minister of Israel:

World, meet Naftali Bennett, former Minister of Diaspora Affairs from 2013 to 2019 and as Minister of Defense from 2019 to 2020:

A formal handover is set for Monday:

So far, there’s not much of a shakeup:

Bennett is seen as to the right of Netanyahu:

And Netanyahu was once a mentor to Bennett. Via USA Today:

Until recently, Naftali Bennett, the hard-charging, high-tech millionaire on the cusp of becoming Israel’s prime minister, was perhaps best known for his inflammatory statements and extreme positions on the Palestinian conflict.

He has vowed to do “everything” in his power to block Palestinian statehood, he supports annexing 60% of the West Bank, and he once espoused a “shoot to kill” policy on the Gaza border.

Now, Bennett is preparing to succeed his one-time mentor Benjamin Netanyahu – if Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, votes to confirm the new coalition government he brokered with centrist Yair Lapid. Under their agreement, Bennett will serve as prime minister for the next two years and then Lapid will take the position for the following two.

It was a close vote:

And there are celebrations right now in Tel Aviv over the news:

President Biden has already congratulated new PM Bennett:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...