J.P. Sears strikes again, this time explaining, as only he can do, the recent evolution of “wokeness,” from “the pre-paleowokalithic era,” and before the social justice warriors learned “how to make weapons out of keyboards.”



And I note that for the second week in a row, Bill Maher took after his fellow progressives for their “progressophobia” (fear of progress), but I’ll skip over posting the video here, partly because it is over 9 minutes long, and even when Maher is making sense he gets tedious. If you want to take it in, you can find it here.

