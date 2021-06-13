http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/04UXnUV0Lhc/j-p-sears-on-the-evolution-of-woke.php

J.P. Sears strikes again, this time explaining, as only he can do, the recent evolution of “wokeness,” from “the pre-paleowokalithic era,” and before the social justice warriors learned “how to make weapons out of keyboards.”







And I note that for the second week in a row, Bill Maher took after his fellow progressives for their “progressophobia” (fear of progress), but I’ll skip over posting the video here, partly because it is over 9 minutes long, and even when Maher is making sense he gets tedious. If you want to take it in, you can find it here.

