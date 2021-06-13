https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/13/just-keeps-happening-abc-reporter-christopher-sign-who-exposed-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch-tarmac-scandal-dies-of-apparent-suicide/

Anyone else keeping track? Seems like an awful lot of suicide around the Clintons.

ABC reporter Christopher Sign, who exposed the 2016 Bill Clinton Loretta Lynch tarmac scandal dies of apparent suicide. https://t.co/D0NO7oT7wd

From The Sun:

Local police chief Keith Czeskleba said on Saturday the death is being investigated as a suicide after the ABC 33/40 newsman was found at his home around 8am.

Yikes.

Sign, a former University of Alabama football player, penned a book about a secret tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch in June 2016.

‘Secret on the Tarmac’ was published in 2019.

ABC 33/40 released a statement mourning the loss of their beloved colleague on Saturday.

“To know Chris was to love Chris,” the report said. “His family was the single most important thing in his life which is why he ended up returning to ABC 33/40 four years ago.”