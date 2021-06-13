https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/13/just-keeps-happening-abc-reporter-christopher-sign-who-exposed-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch-tarmac-scandal-dies-of-apparent-suicide/

Anyone else keeping track? Seems like an awful lot of suicide around the Clintons.

From The Sun:

Local police chief Keith Czeskleba said on Saturday the death is being investigated as a suicide after the ABC 33/40 newsman was found at his home around 8am.

Yikes.

Sign, a former University of Alabama football player, penned a book about a secret tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch in June 2016.

‘Secret on the Tarmac’ was published in 2019.

ABC 33/40 released a statement mourning the loss of their beloved colleague on Saturday.

“To know Chris was to love Chris,” the report said. “His family was the single most important thing in his life which is why he ended up returning to ABC 33/40 four years ago.”

Huh.

Meep.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

Related:

Thanks for reminding us WHY Trump called you ‘Schitt Head’: Adam Schiff babbling about kids in cages does NOT go well for him, like at all

DAMMIT! We hate to admit it but The Hill just came up with the greatest ZINGER of them all for Jeffrey Toobin

Christopher Rufo challenges a VERY smug Joy Reid to put up or shut up and debate him about what Critical Race Theory REALLY is and *crickets*

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...