Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit

“As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information.”

“Our motto was this: offense only. Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies — if I can use that word — told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we must be on offense.”