https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/06/mexico-president-kamala-harris/

Kamala Harris’ trip to Mexico is proving to be just as disastrous as her visit to Guatemala.

The president of Mexico showed that he has very little respect for Kamala as he greeted her with the wrong name, title and only gave her a half hearted “mucho gusto” (nice to meet you) which is a far cry from most formal greetings that a world leader would recieve.

Check it out:

Nomas dijo 4 palabras y la cagó en dos me lleva la chingada. pic.twitter.com/YMM8cOHY3Z — Chumel Torres (@ChumelTorres) June 8, 2021

More from Wayne Dupree

From BizPacReview The Vice President is no stranger to people fumbling her name, but Mexican President López Obrador made several protocol errors during their meeting. “Welcome, Presidente Kabala,” Obrador appeared to say in the video below. Obador got Harris’ title wrong; used the incorrect masculine term presidente when addressing her; he didn’t formally welcome her to Mexico, saying only mucho gusto (nice to meet you); he got her name wrong; he failed to address her by her first name and surname and he wasn’t wearing a face mask although she was, according to Mexico News Daily. Obrador later responded to criticisms of his reception of the Vice President saying, “It was a very good meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. It was so good that I called her ‘president,’ I got it wrong, … I’m not infallible.”

How much more humiliating can this administration be?

Between Biden and Kamala it’s really hard to say who’s worse at this point.

