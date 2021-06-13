https://conservativebrief.com/kamala-harris-5-42811/



After a gaffe filled trip to Central America where she bungled a softball interview, Kamala Harris surprised attendees at the Washington DC pride parade.

But it was not all love and rainbows during her unannounced appearance as some members of the crowd heckled her in what, she had to believe, would be friendly territory.

“When are you going to the border” a woman could be heard yelling in the video as police attempted to keep the crowd away from her. A man was also heard yelling “When are you going to the border” again and again in the short, grainy video.

BREAKING/Exclusive – @vp @KamalaHarris makes unannounced stop with @SecondGentleman in downtown DC and gets asked when she will visit the border. WATCH —> pic.twitter.com/sm0wyryxZk — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 12, 2021

Poor Kamala, it was a question she did not answer when the people shouted it at her on Saturday and it was a question she could not answer in a mainly softball interview last week.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked by Harris started stuttering and stammering.

“I – at some point – you know – we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris said. “So this whole – this whole – this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” she said.

“You haven’t been to the border,” he said.

“I – and I haven’t been to Europe,” she said, as if Biden placed her in charge of Europe the way he did the migrant crisis. “And I mean, I don’t – I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” Harris said before adding “I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

“Listen, I care about what’s happening at the border,” Harris said. I’m “in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration.”

“There may be some who think that that is not important, but it is my firm belief that if we care about what’s happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address them. And so that’s what I’m doing,” she said.

But, during her trip to Central America she did tell migrants to stay home, something that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not like.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come,” Harris said as she emphasized that the United States would continue to enforce its laws.

It continues the Biden administration’s campaign of attempting to undo what it did at the start, when many migrants believed that Biden was opening the doors in a free for all allowing everyone in.

Harris also caused some in the White House staff to be disturbed by her handling of the interview.

“The Vice President saw this trip as an opportunity to burnish her foreign policy credentials after entering office with very little foreign policy experience,” CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond said. “She also hoped to make real progress on the root causes on migration from Central America.”

“There was certainly progress, but there are now concerns that some of that progress may have been overshadowed by her answers to some of these questions that her team knew that she would be facing,” the reporter said.

“It’s left some of the administration officials perplexed, and the vice president’s team frustrated,” Diamond said.

“Some administration officials are quietly perplexed about the Vice President’s answers to some questions, in particular the particular question she got from Lester Holt where she equated the question about the border with Europe,” he said.

“There was hope the trip would be a success, and in the end, they feel it may have been overshadowed by some of her answers to these questions,” he said.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, mocked Harris for the interview.

“It seemed like a hostage video she was just reading the words. We’ve seen in the 5 months they’ve been in office an absolute disaster unfolding at the border. In that entire interview what you don’t hear is any willingness to fix the problem. They can fix the problem tomorrow, and they can fix the problem by ending ‘catch and release’ and by reinstating the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.

“But they won’t. And so instead, she laughs it off and says ‘well, I haven’t been to Europe.’ Well, okay, you haven’t been to Europe, you haven’t been to Australia. But we don’t have an Australian border crisis, we don’t have a border crisis in Europe,” he said.

