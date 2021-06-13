https://www.dailywire.com/news/kevin-mccarthy-sends-letter-to-members-outlining-americas-declining-condition-under-biden-democrats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unloaded on Democrat President Joe Biden in a letter sent to Republican lawmakers on Sunday, warning that the Democrats’ policies were doing significant harm to the country.

McCarthy’s letter started off by noting that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed was paying off big time as communities across the country come back to life following the coronavirus pandemic, which killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and devastated the economies of many states.

However, beneath the surface, the policies of the Biden administration and of Democrats in general are causing a variety of problems, McCarthy argues.

He writes:

Americans planning to get back into the office and travel with their families face the highest gas prices in seven years – when Joe Biden was Vice President. If they are in the market to buy a car, the sticker shock is forcing them to reconsider or pay significantly more than the asking price. Our grocery bills are rising too. Milk, bacon, and meat, just to name a few, are now more expensive than recent years. Several companies, like General Mills, have explicitly warned they will soon be forced to raise prices on their products as ingredients get more expensive. Hormel Foods already did – just look at Skippy peanut butter. Overall, consumer costs have risen by the highest rate in 13 years. This inflation is a tax on Americans and is directly related to the Democrats’ reckless policies. The price shocks are also fueled from a wave of cyber-attacks that have knocked out gas and food supplies. Rather than use the American government to confront these threats, the Biden administration is rewarding Russian energy companies and Chinese-owned technology companies.

McCarthy said that skyrocketing costs combined with Democrat policies that paid some Americans more to stay home than to go out and find a job have hurt small businesses, which, in turn, has harms communities. Republican governors have led the charge in eliminating the increased government handouts as they move to help more people back into the workforce.

Financial experts have warned that the inflation that is taking place under Biden and the Democrats could wreak havoc on the United States.

McCarthy continues:

In addition to economic uncertainty, American communities are experiencing historic increases in violent crime. Last year was the most violent year in our country since the mid-90’s. This year is already on a worse trajectory. According to data released by the Major Cities Chiefs Association comparing homicide rates from the first quarter of 2020 to the same time period in 2021, 44 of the 63 cities surveyed reported an increase in homicides. The Democrats have responded standing with calls to defund the police and open our borders. In fact, the border crisis has led to terrorists trying to enter our country. The Administration’s response: laughter. The American people deserve real leadership – most of which is currently failing across the board.

McCarthy’s response about the Biden administration responding to their border crisis by laughing is likely a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris had a disastrous trip to Central America last week to deal with the administration’s worsening border crisis. Harris was repeatedly grilled about why she has not visited the U.S.-Mexico border, and changed her tune from calling it a “grand gesture” to saying that she will be going to the border. Harris was even grilled by left-wing media over the issue.

McCarthy concludes:

As we emerge from the virus, elites at institutions across our society are being forced to reckon with the truth: the coronavirus likely came from a lab in China. This is a truth they, along with legacy media and social media outlets, helped cover-up for over a year. Our country was dealt a significant blow by the virus and the Democrats in charge have no plan to hold China accountable. Worse, they have no plan to deal with any of the issues that are actually impacting Americans. Instead, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are focused on a partisan, out-of-touch agenda that pleases only their corporate cocktail allies and radical activists. As we return from a three-week recess, we remain relentlessly focused on these issues and the impacts faced by Americans every day. It’s easy to be tempted into distraction by what others think is important. Instead, our North Star must be a simple question: how will we make life better for every American? Our country is in crisis, and Republicans stand against the impending malaise and stand for a greatness that we reached just a few years ago. I look forward to seeing everyone soon and joining together in the fight for our future.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

