Lara TrumpLara TrumpClear signs Trump intends to run in 2024 Lara Trump lost her best opportunity — if she ever really wanted it Lewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated MORE, the daughter-in-law of former President Trump Donald TrumpEx-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Ex-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out ‘a certain way’ Cheney rips Arizona election audit: ‘It is an effort to subvert democracy’ MORE, called on Americans living at the southern border to “arm up and get guns and be ready,” in response to the influx of migrants arriving at the U.S. border.

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re gonna have to take matters into their own hands,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday.

Lara Trump says people who live at the southern border should get guns and take matters into their own hands pic.twitter.com/2JL30va6nF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2021

“People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around,” she added, according to Mediate.

Trump’s comments come on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe press has its own border problem Meghan McCain: Harris ‘sounded like a moron’ discussing immigration I visited the border and the vice president should too MORE’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico, which focused on the border.

Biden in March tapped Harris to lead the administration’s efforts to control the flow of migrants seeking entry to the U.S. at the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday said it encountered the highest number of people seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year in May, with 180,034 encounters.

That number was slightly up from the 178,854 encounters documented in April.

