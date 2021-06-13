https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/challenger-cheney-fundraising-goal.htm

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) went from being tolerated by supporters of former President Donald Trump to outright hated by them after she not only voted in favor of impeaching the former president for a second time, but also for her constant barrage of anti-Trump remarks following the 2020 election.

Given that a majority of Republican voters nationwide still strongly support Trump and the politicians who back him, it’s not surprising that serious attempts at ousting Cheney in the 2022 midterm elections are in full swing, with state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R) currently leading the way with impressive fundraising efforts, according to Fox News.

“Gunning” for a million bucks

Since Bouchard announced his candidacy to replace Cheney next year, the Republican state lawmaker has managed to bring in a $500,000 haul, which is a fraction of Cheney’s fundraising efforts so far, but monumentally impressive for a relatively unknown primary challenger.

By April 15, the Republican lawmaker had already raised some $300,000, with the total rising to $400,000 before early May. The steady incline means good news for any up-and-coming candidate, as it means donations are still coming in even after the initial burst candidates usually experiencing upon announcing a run for office.

Bouchard has zero plans of stopping at the half-million mark, telling Fox News in a statement that his campaign already has its sights set on higher ground.

“My campaign has topped half a million and we are gunning for the million dollar mark by the end of the year,” Bouchard’s statement read.

Bouchard’s impressive early-game numbers make him the clear frontrunner of all other Republican challengers aiming to take over Cheney’s seat, at least at this point in time.

Cheney’s heading downhill

After making it through an earlier attempt at ousting her from her number three leadership spot in the House, last month, Republican lawmakers banded together and finally gave her the boot.

Even with her political future in obvious peril given her stance on the former president, Cheney doubled down after she was kicked out of GOP leadership, saying, “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

The Wyoming Republican is one of just a few members of Congress actively seeking to form a new Trump-less version of the party, claiming in contrast to those in Congress who support the former president that Trump and his undeniable influence is somehow a danger to the party’s future.

“I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,” Cheney said last month.

Only time will tell if Cheney is able to hold on to her congressional seat, but Bouchard’s momentum is building and the numbers say that Wyoming Republicans love Trump, so her reelection chances appear to be slimming by the day.

