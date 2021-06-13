https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/13/looks-like-a-garter-snake-miss-brian-stelter-asking-twitter-if-he-should-be-worried-about-snake-around-his-farmhouse-accidentally-hilarious/

Note, if you are a city fella who annoys a good many people on social media maybe DON’T ask Twitter whether or not you should be scared of a simple Garter snake.

Just sayin’.

It did not go well for Brian Stelter, like at all:

IT’S GOING TO SWALLOW YOU ALIVE, TATER, RUUUUUUUUUN.

Hoo boy.

Such a big scary snake. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

CALL 911.

Wait.

Don’t do that.

We probably shouldn’t even joke about that because Tater probably considered it.

Annnnnd we’re dead.

Miss.

Annnnd we’re dead AGAIN.

***

Related:

Man, this is BAD: Joe Biden’s presser is just a HOT MESS, especially when asked why he refuses to do a joint presser with Putin

WOW: Before-after thread highlights DAMNING history of media and the Left’s desperation to push any and EVERY lie to hurt Trump

GAWD this is embarrassing: Boris Johnson correcting Sleepy Joe Biden during G7 is actually PAINFUL to watch (video)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...