Note, if you are a city fella who annoys a good many people on social media maybe DON’T ask Twitter whether or not you should be scared of a simple Garter snake.

Just sayin’.

It did not go well for Brian Stelter, like at all:

Is this a type of snake I need to be worried about? Second time I’ve spotted one around the farmhouse this spring pic.twitter.com/ZPPm2WMys5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2021

IT’S GOING TO SWALLOW YOU ALIVE, TATER, RUUUUUUUUUN.

Hoo boy.

Such a big scary snake. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You should absolutely be worried about that type of snake! It’s a garter snake, one of the deadliest snakes to small rodents and bugs! Seek professional help before approaching it! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 13, 2021

CALL 911.

Wait.

Don’t do that.

We probably shouldn’t even joke about that because Tater probably considered it.

When city folk buy a rural home and are clueless about living in the country. 😂 — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 13, 2021

I heard it only eats balls, so you’re safe. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) June 13, 2021

Annnnnd we’re dead.

Looks like a common Garter Snake, Miss, nothing to worry about — black is back (@wbltony) June 12, 2021

Miss.

Annnnd we’re dead AGAIN.

***

