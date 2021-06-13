https://moonbattery.com/looting-is-new-normal-in-san-francisco-area/

Liberalism is why we can’t have nice things — or at the very least why they can’t be displayed for sale in California, except in locked cases.

From KPIX:

Nearly a dozen thieves working together swarmed into a Louis Vuitton store in Palo Alto, stealing more than $100,000 in handbags in the second such theft at the Stanford Shopping Center in three weeks, police said Wednesday.

The culprits were what are usually described as “youths” or “teens.”

Witnesses were only able to describe the suspects as males and females, possibly in their late teens or early twenties, all wearing face coverings, police said.

They didn’t even need weapons, civilization having essentially collapsed in the San Francisco Bay Area.

No doubt they were only stealing the fancy handbags so as to feed their starving families, as AOC has asserted regarding the tsunami of crime that began after the ascension of violent career criminal George Floyd into the liberal pantheon.

The five vehicles used in the getaway were a gray Lexus sedan, a gray Infinity SUV, a white Audi sedan, a black four-door Hyundai sedan, and a red two-door Honda sedan.

Despite our extravagantly generous welfare state, economic hardship requires them to keep stealing. No self-respecting crusader for justice and equity wants to be seen in a Hyundai or Honda. A certain lifestyle must be sustained.

On May 19, a similar theft happened at a different store at the Stanford Shopping Center, where a group of at least ten suspects stole more than $150,000 in handbags from Neiman Marcus, although police said the vehicles used in that incident were different than the one at the Louis Vuitton store.

The day before,

On May 18 in San Francisco, a group of thieves ransacked a Saks Fifth Avenue store in Union Square, making off with $90,000 in merchandise.

An organizer for Black Lives Matter has informed us that such activities are to be regarded not as theft but as “reparations” owed to those who are oppressed according to liberal doctrine.

Walgreens has been closing stores because it is effectively legal to shoplift in Democrat-dominated California. Thieves are expected to limit themselves to swiping less than $950 worth of merchandise at a time. However, if you allow any crime, you get a lot.

This was the insight behind the Broken Windows approach to police work that allowed Rudy Giuliani to clean up New York City, which has since slipped back into dysfunction thanks to liberal rule. The current War on Police and ever more lenient treatment of criminals puts Broken Windows into reverse by encouraging crime.

