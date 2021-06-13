https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/major-ratio-in-progress-after-politico-gives-biden-a-global-win-for-having-tea-with-queen-elizabeth-ii/

Politico gave President Joe Biden a “global win” for his performance at the G7 because. . .

. . .because he had tea with Queen Elizabeth II:

Headline: Biden heads to Brussels after global win. What was the “global win” you ask? Well he had tea with the Queen. https://t.co/iRg2X5W7hr — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 13, 2021

Literally. That’s the Politico sub-head: “Joe from Scranton choppered into Windsor Castle for tea with the queen”:

Oh, this is a well-earned ratio at that:

Yep:

A good question:

How are you not embarrassed https://t.co/W4vgpjcwRD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 13, 2021

Someone, please add Politico to this meme:

***

