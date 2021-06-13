https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/major-ratio-in-progress-after-politico-gives-biden-a-global-win-for-having-tea-with-queen-elizabeth-ii/
Politico gave President Joe Biden a “global win” for his performance at the G7 because. . .
Biden heads to Brussels after global win
— Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) June 13, 2021
. . .because he had tea with Queen Elizabeth II:
Headline: Biden heads to Brussels after global win.
What was the "global win" you ask? Well he had tea with the Queen.
— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 13, 2021
Literally. That's the Politico sub-head: "Joe from Scranton choppered into Windsor Castle for tea with the queen":
Ratio lol https://t.co/921GlIZGOx
— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 13, 2021
Oh, this is a well-earned ratio at that:
Journalism. https://t.co/MhliEk3a9t
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2021
Yep:
Media, doing hard-hitting reporting. https://t.co/SNvzAIbMYl pic.twitter.com/ok05B0hlGK
— Smatt (@mdrache) June 13, 2016
A good question:
How are you not embarrassed https://t.co/W4vgpjcwRD
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 13, 2021
Someone, please add Politico to this meme:
— Will Collier (@willcollier) June 13, 2021
