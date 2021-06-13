https://noqreport.com/2021/06/13/media-silent-about-healthy-18-yo-who-had-heart-attack-following-second-pfizer-shot/

If you do a search for news about “Isaiah Harris,” the 18-year-old from Arkansas does not pop up. Nobody in the media is talking about him because he doesn’t fit their narrative. Harris received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines that mainstream media has been instructed to claim are safe. Harris had a heart attack two days after receiving the second shot and was diagnosed with Myocarditis.

The youngest of three children to Justin and Marsha Harris, Isaiah received his second shot on April 30th. The family did not discuss it publicly until now as they feel compelled to warn other parents about the risks. According to a Facebook post by the father:

“Marsha and I have waited a while to share, but we want other parents and friends to make an educated decision. Isaiah (18) received his 2nd Pfizer dose on April 30th, and within 48hrs had a heart attack and was diagnosed with myocarditis. He stayed in the hospital for 4 days, and due to some close friends, we will be traveling to Cleveland for more tests. The CDC is aware of this adverse reaction and are doing their part. He may be the anomaly, but it happened to our son.”

Just prior to sharing this post, Harris shared an article from Reuters that details some of the health risks being discovered for young, healthy males taking the vaccines. According to Yahoo:

A higher-than-expected number of young men have experienced heart inflammation after their second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, according to data from two vaccine safety monitoring systems, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.

The CDC and other health regulators have been investigating heart inflammation cases after Israel’s Health Ministry reported that it had found a likely link to the condition in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency said it is still assessing the risk from the condition and has not yet concluded that there was a causal relationship between the vaccines and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis.

While some patients required hospitalization, most have fully recovered from their symptoms, the CDC said.

More than half of the cases reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after people had received their second dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines were in people between the ages of 12 and 24, the CDC said. Those age groups accounted for less than 9% of doses administered.

Considering the timing of the Harris family announcement, one would expect local Arkansas media at the very least to be reporting it. An otherwise healthy 18-year-old man has a heart attack within 48-hours of receiving the second Pfizer shot at a time when heart conditions developing in young men who take the vaccine is newsworthy. But thus far, there have been no stories posted and no known reports of the incident made.

With 100% certainty, if Isaiah Harris had not taken the vaccine, contracted Covid-19, and had a heart attack two days later, it would be national news as a warning about why everyone needs to be vaccinated. But mainstream media has a narrative to sell and this story simply doesn’t fit into it.

There are arguments that can be made for older and otherwise vulnerable people taking the shots. Personally, I do not abide by such arguments, but at least I can understand it at an intellectual level. The disease has an exponentially higher risk of causing serious conditions or death in the elderly. But there is no valid argument to vaccinate healthy teens. They are less likely to be infected, far less likely to spread the disease if they contract it, and minuscule chance of dying from it. Influenza is more dangerous to children than Covid-19, yet the unhinged push to vaccinate everyone is widespread and incessant.

“He may be the anomaly, but it happened to our son.”

Even the most fearful of the disease should take into consideration the fact that these “vaccines” have nowhere near the efficacy rate of actual vaccines. This is why I always note than I’m not an “anti-vaxxer.” I believe in the science behind vaccines. The problem is these Covid-19 “vaccines” are not made like any actual vaccine in the past. They don’t act like any actual vaccine from the past. And they are not nearly as effective as any actual vaccine ever distributed to the masses.

Sometimes, they simply do not work. As Ramon Tomey reported today at Natural News:

8 Maine residents die after receiving two Wuhan coronavirus vaccine doses

Eight individuals from the state of Maine have died after being fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (MeCDC) confirmed the eight fatalities – which included people vaccinated while receiving end-of-life care. People who contract the Wuhan coronavirus 14 days after their final vaccine dose are counted as breakthrough cases.

The Pine Tree State reported a total of 387 breakthrough COVID-19 infections as of June 4. A MeCDC spokesperson explained that the eight people’s deaths “met the criteria to be COVID-19-related after fully vaccinated.” However, they clarified that the eight died “with COVID-19” and not “of COVID-19.”

The eight Mainers joined the 535 vaccine breakthrough deaths – out of more than 3,000 cases that required hospitalization – recorded by the federal CDC. According to the federal public health agency, these breakthrough COVID-19 cases are expected and “occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people.”

Arthur Mitchell was among those eight Maine residents who died after contracting COVID-19 post-vaccination. His daughter Margaret Staggs told WGME 13 about her father’s passing. She said that Mitchell got his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on March 8. “[He] counted out his two weeks to be fully vaccinated [and] was very excited about that,” Staggs added.

Margaret continued that their entire family relaxed after a year of restrictions after everyone was fully vaccinated. However, her father tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks later – alongside her and her husband. She remarked that they were “one of those [people] that became [COVID-19] positive” after their vaccination. “We probably all took a deep breath and let our guard down a little bit,” Staggs said.

Mitchell’s oxygen levels dwindled, which called for him to be hospitalized. Despite being on a ventilator for four days, his condition did not improve. Hospital staff permitted Staggs to be by her father’s side to bid him farewell on May 6. “It was really hard to realize that he was going to lose that battle,” she said.

Despite working as a nurse herself, Staggs acknowledged that the vaccine’s benefits are “never 100 percent.” She ultimately remarked: “Just remember that not everybody is going to go back to the normal they knew before, because [the pandemic has] affected too many people.” (Related: Alaska woman contracts COVID-19 again despite being vaccinated.)

The vaccines themselves are much more dangerous than the disease they aim to prevent

Mitchell received the Moderna vaccine before his untimely demise. The Boston-based drug company’s COVID-19 vaccine is one of three candidates the Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use in the U.S. It is also one of two vaccines that use a messenger RNA (mRNA) vector – the other being the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

However, a number of studies have elaborated on the dangers of these mRNA vaccines. Back in April 2021, Israeli researchers found that people who receive these vaccines have a higher risk of contracting coronavirus variants of concern. Researchers from Tel Aviv University and Israeli healthcare provider Clalit Health Services examined COVID-19 test results from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Israel used the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on the majority of its population, alongside a small percentage of Moderna doses.

They found that Israelis fully vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were eight times more likely to catch the South African B1351 strain. Meanwhile, those who received at least one dose had a higher chance of catching the British B117 variant. The researchers noted that the prevalence of the British strain was no different in Israelis who got both doses of the vaccine.

Lead researcher Dr. Adi Stern said: “We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second [Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine] dose, compared to the unvaccinated group. Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant – but we saw eight.” She added that based on her team’s findings, the B1351 strain can bypass vaccine-induced immunity “to some extent.” (Related: Covid-19 injections are spreading new “variants” of coronavirus.)

A March 2021 study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev researchers found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine diminishes when faced with the South African strain. They analyzed blood samples taken from vaccinated Israelis and how the samples held up to different coronavirus variants. They found that the vaccine produces high antibody levels against the original coronavirus strain and the B117 variant. However, it only moderately neutralized the B1351 variant.

Lead researcher Dr. Ran Taube said: “Our findings show the [Pfizer/BioNTech] vaccine is less effective against the South African strain, but the efficacy still exists.” He and his colleagues noted that their study’s findings “call for a close attention of variant spread, and a [possibility] for new vaccine with improved neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 variants.”

Follow VaccineDeaths.com to find out more news about deaths caused by breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

End the Covid-19 vaccine gaslighting

Never in American history has there been more blatant gaslighting than what’s being done to Covid-19 injection skeptics. We are attacked constantly; I’ve picked up hundreds of followers on Twitter who do nothing but comment negatively about my vaccine warnings. This isn’t just a forced, false consensus. This is an unambiguous attempt to take choice out of the equation.

For some reason, they NEED us to willingly comply. That should concern everyone who has concerns about the vaccines because it means compliance will circumvent freedoms for the sake of… something.

