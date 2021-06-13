https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/06/13/nancy-pelosi-makes-it-clear-house-democrats-did-not-rebuke-ilhan-omar/

“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” stated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) on Thursday concerning comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota).

Here is what Speaker Pelosi said on Sunday: “We did not rebuke her. We … acknowledged that she made a clarification.”

Pelosi bends the knee to The Squad pic.twitter.com/WAEZA3ao9N — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 13, 2021

Pelosi made the (“we do not rebuke her”) comments as the following tweet by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) was being read. “Before we go too far down a path,” she explained.

Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

It speaks volumes that Pelosi does not want to be viewed as rebuking Omar.

The only *clarification* here is Speaker Pelosi just clarifed that the 12 Democrats that stood up to Congresswoman Omar are not as important to her Caucus as the members of the Squad. Not only was there no rebuke for her offensive Tweet, she got a *Thank You* for it. Clarifed. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 13, 2021

