https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-hampshire-school-brands-students-at-prom-the-scarlet-v-for-vaccine/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE — BOSTON HERALD

Exeter High School officials wrote in marker on the hands of students who didn’t have a coronavirus vaccine or didn’t have a second shot. The school said it was for contact tracing, prompting a social-media outcry.

“Students who were unable to provide a vaccination card because they did not have or share a card or had not completed the full vaccination process had a number written on their hand,” read a statement from the high school that outlined safety protocols for the prom.

Under the “contract tracing” section of the site, it reads, “Because we are allowing students to dance, it is not the expectation that students will social distance while dancing. There are three dance floors and students who are on each floor will be recorded at regular intervals.

It is suggested that students rotate dance floors in order to avoid close contact with other students.” The prom attendee list did not include the numbers assigned to the students, and only one set of cards with that information exists for tracking purposes. The school said the cards will be destroyed “in the next few days.”