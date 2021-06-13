https://www.oann.com/new-israeli-government-wins-majority-vote-ending-netanyahu-tenure/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-israeli-government-wins-majority-vote-ending-netanyahu-tenure
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s parliament voted 60-59 in favour of a new government on Sunday, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive tenure as premier. Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet, comprising parties from left to right, for a little over two years before his centrist ally, Yair Lapid, takes over.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell)