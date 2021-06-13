https://justthenews.com/nation/states/california-will-officially-reopen-its-economy-june-15?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state, the most populous in the U.S., will fully reopen Tuesday, after months of COVID-19 health-safety restrictions that resulted in a voter-recall election.

The state had previously been opening slowly in a series of phases. However, the entire state is now opening at once and those vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors.

Other lifted restrictions include: physical distancing requirements, capacity limits and group sizes.

Events with an audience of more than 5,000 people indoors will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, The Washington Post reports.

The state has vaccinated 72% of its population with at least one dose and has administered over 40 million vaccines, according to a tweet Sunday by Newsom.

Residents unhappy with how Newsom has handled the pandemic have gotten enough signatures to put on an upcoming ballot initiative questions on whether to remove and replace him.

