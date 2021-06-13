http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nrJGgogzi_Q/

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” called President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice “extremely concerning.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about what’s going on at the Justice Department. The attorney general, Merrick Garland, gave a speech on Friday about protecting voting rights. The Justice Department again, the Biden Justice Department is under fire, gag orders against companies and journalists that are continuing defending anti-LGBTQ laws, shielding Russian information from public. What do you make of all that?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah, you know, in addition to all of the suits that you had just mentioned, the Biden DOJ also decided they were going to pursue action on arguing in court for U.S. citizens who reside in Puerto Rico to have lower eligibility for social security than their counterparts, U.S. citizens in the continental United States, essentially, advancing second-class citizenship and continuing second-class citizenship for Puerto Ricans on the island. So I think the actions of Biden’s DOJ has been extremely concerning, and it’s not just on the actions on gag orders, which is also extremely concerning, but across the board, I don’t believe that — while I believe that the emphasis on voting rights is appreciated, we aren’t seeing a transformational DOJ that I think people had been looking forward to. That is something that deserves a lot more questions.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

