New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHarris attends DC Pride rally Simmering Democratic tensions show signs of boiling over Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives MORE (D) said on Sunday that she believes the “old way of politics” influences fellow lawmaker Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinMaher goes after Manchin: ‘Most powerful Republican in the Senate’ It’s not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats’ leftist agenda Progressives want to tighten screws beyond Manchin and Sinema MORE‘s (D-W.Va.) thinking. 

“I do believe that that old way of politics has absolutely an influence in Joe Manchin’s thinking and the way he navigates the body,” Ocasio-Cortez told host Dana BashDana BashCaitlyn Jenner compares herself to Trump: We need another ‘disrupter’ Sunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Former GOP senator says Jan. 6 commission ‘should be a no brainer” MORE on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

“The things that he cites, like this, I think, romanticism of bipartisanship, is about an era of Republicans that simply do not exist anymore,” the progressive lawmaker added. “And I think that the older-school way of accepting the role of lobbyists in Washington absolutely has a role in Joe Manchin’s thinking.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come after Manchin announced last week in an op-ed that he will vote against the For The People Act. The sweeping election overhaul legislation would require states to offer mail-in voting, early ballot voting and same-day voter registration. 

The House passed the legislation in March in a 220-210 vote. 

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiNew Alzheimer’s drug sparks backlash over FDA, pricing Sunday shows preview: Biden foreign policy in focus as Dem tensions boil up back home It’s not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats’ leftist agenda MORE (D) said on Sunday that she feels optimistic about Manchin, who plays a pivotal role in the evenly divided Senate, changing his decision to vote for the bill, adding that he “left the door open.”

