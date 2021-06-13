https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/558213-ocasio-cortez-old-way-of-politics-influences-manchins-thinking

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHarris attends DC Pride rally Simmering Democratic tensions show signs of boiling over Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives MORE (D) said on Sunday that she believes the “old way of politics” influences fellow lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinMaher goes after Manchin: ‘Most powerful Republican in the Senate’ It’s not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats’ leftist agenda Progressives want to tighten screws beyond Manchin and Sinema MORE‘s (D-W.Va.) thinking.

“I do believe that that old way of politics has absolutely an influence in Joe Manchin’s thinking and the way he navigates the body,” Ocasio-Cortez told host Dana Bash Dana BashCaitlyn Jenner compares herself to Trump: We need another ‘disrupter’ Sunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Former GOP senator says Jan. 6 commission ‘should be a no brainer” MORE on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The things that he cites, like this, I think, romanticism of bipartisanship, is about an era of Republicans that simply do not exist anymore,” the progressive lawmaker added. “And I think that the older-school way of accepting the role of lobbyists in Washington absolutely has a role in Joe Manchin’s thinking.”

AOC says in addition to voting rights, HR-1 stands up against lobbyists and dark money in politics, adding that she thinks “the older school way of accepting the role of lobbyists in Washington absolutely has a role in Joe Manchin’s thinking” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/G4Y9wvmHKE — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come after Manchin announced last week in an op-ed that he will vote against the For The People Act. The sweeping election overhaul legislation would require states to offer mail-in voting, early ballot voting and same-day voter registration.

The House passed the legislation in March in a 220-210 vote.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNew Alzheimer’s drug sparks backlash over FDA, pricing Sunday shows preview: Biden foreign policy in focus as Dem tensions boil up back home It’s not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats’ leftist agenda MORE (D) said on Sunday that she feels optimistic about Manchin, who plays a pivotal role in the evenly divided Senate, changing his decision to vote for the bill, adding that he “left the door open.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hasn’t given up on Sen. Joe Manchin when it comes to passing a voting rights bill: “We have to make this fight for our democracy. It isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s not about partisanship. Forget that. It’s about patriotism” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/0QFmWrhPjv — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 13, 2021

