https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558193-ocasio-cortez-on-justice-breyer-retiring-at-end-of-term-i-would-probably-lean

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHarris attends DC Pride rally Simmering Democratic tensions show signs of boiling over Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said she thinks liberal Justice Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSupreme Court confounding its partisan critics Gorsuch, Thomas join liberal justices in siding with criminal defendant Senate confirms Biden’s first judicial nominee MORE should retire at the end of the court’s term, which could allow President Biden Joe BidenEx-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out ‘a certain way’ Cheney rips Arizona election audit: ‘It is an effort to subvert democracy’ News leaders deal with the post-Trump era MORE to nominate his successor and a Democratic Senate to confirm a nominee.

Pressed by Dana Bash Dana BashCaitlyn Jenner compares herself to Trump: We need another ‘disrupter’ Sunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Former GOP senator says Jan. 6 commission ‘should be a no brainer” MORE on CNN’s “State of the Union” on whether the 82-year-old justice should retire, Ocasio-Cortez said “I’m inclined to say yes.”

“Just to be clear, you do think that Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of this term?” Bash asked.

“You know I, it’s something that I’d think about but I, I would probably lean towards yes. But yes, you’re asking me this question so I’ve just, I would give more thought to it but, but I’m inclined to say yes,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Earlier in the interview, Bash asked Ocasio-Cortez if she agrees with Rep. Mondair Jones (D-N.Y.), who in April called on Breyer to retire at the end of the term, Ocasio-Cortez said “I believe Representative Jones has a point.”

Mondaire in April said “there’s no question” that Breyer should retire, adding “my goodness, have we not learned our lesson?”

The lawmaker’s comments come after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgProgressives want to tighten screws beyond Manchin and Sinema Juan Williams: Time for Justice Breyer to go Democrats: Roe v. Wade blow would fuel expanding Supreme Court MORE last year, which allowed former President Trump Donald TrumpEx-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Ex-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out ‘a certain way’ Cheney rips Arizona election audit: ‘It is an effort to subvert democracy’ MORE to out a third conservative justice on the bench.

“We have had very difficult experiences with making I believe the opposite mistake, and especially if Senate Democrats are not going to pass reforms on HR 1, we cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections, particularly in the Senate when voting rights are under attack in Georgia, Arizona and Texas across the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And if we’re not going to pass HR 1 with the preemptive clauses that can roll some of that voter suppression attacks back, yeah, I believe that we should protect our Supreme Court and I bet that should absolutely be a consideration,” she continued.

