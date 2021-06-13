http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9njspIzcSYY/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump went “beyond” any alleged abuse of power by former President Richard Nixon based on the claim that data was collected by the Department of Justice on Democratic lawmakers, their aides and family members.

Pelosi said, “So, in terms of the data mining, what the Republicans — what the administration did, the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president goes even beyond Richard Nixon.”

She continued, “Richard Nixon had an enemy’s list. This is about undermining the rule of law. And for this attorneys general Barr and sessions to say they didn’t know anything about it is beyond belief. So, we will have to have them come under oath to testify about that. Now, how could it be that undermining the rule of law, undermining the separation of power of the executive branch and the legislative branch, and having these just data mining is something new in terms of where technology has taken us, but not new in terms of something that should never have happened.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “Do you think it’s limited?”

Pelosi said, “We don’t know. Of course, inspector general’s report is very important, but it is not a substitute for what we must do in the Congress. I know that the senate has called for some review. We will certainly have that in the House of Representatives.”

