Pennsylvania lawmakers know that as long as their Gov Wolf is in power they cannot pass voter integrity laws. But, they think they have a way to work around the corrupt governor.

Make it an amendment to the state constitution. This way the citizens who favor Voter ID make the decision and not a governor willing to overlook voter fraud as long as his party wins.

But, now two GOP legislators have come up with a plan to bypass Wolf and to make Voter ID laws part of the state constitution. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, and Rep. Jeff Wheeland, R-Lycoming are proposing to make it an amendment enshrined in the state constitution.

Not only will it allow Voter ID, but it would also make it practically impossible for the Democrats to do away with it.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has promised to veto legislation that would require voters to show ID every time they vote. So Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, and Rep. Jeff Wheeland, R-Lycoming, want to take Wolf out of the process by proposing a constitutional amendment approach instead.

That means legislation would go through the GOP-controlled Legislature and be put to a public vote. Language for amendments must be passed in two consecutive legislative sessions, so an amendment could reach voters for consideration in May 2023 at the earliest. Pennsylvania governors can’t veto proposed amendments.

It would require voters to show identification every time they vote.

Dem Governor Wolf has promised to veto any legislation making voter identification laws stronger.

A constitutional amendment would take Governor Wolf out of the process and give power to Pennsylvania residents.

According to Sen. Ward, a constitutional amendment “removes politics from the decision-making and allows Pennsylvanians to take the lead in how they want to further secure our election process.”

It has now been revealed that voting machines in Pennsylvania contain the same software that allowed 6,000 Trump votes to be stolen in Antrim County Michigan. Anyone with access to the machines can switch votes from one candidate to another without any records appearing in the logs.

