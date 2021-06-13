https://www.rollcall.com/2021/06/10/pentagon-renews-effort-to-withhold-more-unclassified-records/

And if the FOIA law needs to be updated, the groups have argued, panels such as the Senate Judiciary Committee or the House Oversight and Reform Committee should debate them, not the Armed Services panels.

The Pentagon’s proposal is too broad, the coalition wrote in a 2016 letter to Senate leaders. Withholding unclassified information on imprecise grounds “could be used to conceal information about the military’s interrogation and treatment of prisoners, its handling of sexual assault complaints, its oversight of contractors, its drone program, and other matters of compelling public interest,” they wrote.

The department’s lawyers, in their new analysis for Congress, argued that the stricter withholding rules would not be abused.

“It is important to note that the terms tactics, techniques, and procedures, as used in the context of this proposal, will not be applied in an overly broad manner to withhold from public disclosure information related to the handling of disciplinary matters, investigations, acquisitions, intelligence oversight, oversight of contractors, allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault, allegations of prisoner and detainee maltreatment, installation management activities, etc.,” they wrote. “However, depending on the nature of the information, other provisions of law may require that such information not be released publicly in whole or in part.”

Trust issue

Open government advocates are not sanguine about the Pentagon’s ability to get that balance right.

