https://nationalfile.com/people-laugh-as-biden-gets-pulled-away-by-the-hand-like-a-small-child-to-avoid-questions/

Joe Biden’s humiliation tour for America continued in Cornwall, United Kingdom as he doddered his way through the G7 summit. In one particularly embarrassing moment for the nation that once had George Washington as its president, Democrat “Sleepy Joe” Biden got pulled away by the arm by his wife Jill so his handlers could prevent him from doing an impromptu interview.

Joe Biden is proving to be a consistent embarrassment to the United States of America, as the world grapples with the fact that Deep State insiders are running the country while Biden blunders around like a painful Psy Op, illustrating U.S. government weakness post-Trump. Is there a more fitting image of the Biden presidency than Joe Biden falling up the stairs? President Donald Trump is not impressed.

Trump: “Do you ever notice when [Biden] had a hard time going up the stairs on the plane…I never went on my a**, I’ll tell you.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/483JrSFy0i — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump responded to French president Emanuel Macron, who praised Joe Biden as “a U.S. president part of the club and very willing to cooperate.” Trump slammed the globalist America Last policies of his disputed successor Sleepy Joe.

“This was a quote by the President of France. He and many other Leaders before him, in France and throughout Europe, were ripping off the United States like never before. We were treated very unfairly with horrible trade deals, and paying for a large portion of their defense. They were taking advantage of the United States and therefore, of course, they like Biden because now they will be allowed to return to their old ways of ripping off our Country. If I were a leader of these countries, I too would like Biden far better than President Trump. They will now get very rich off the United States just like they have in the past until a change is made. I am for AMERICA FIRST!,” President Donald Trump stated.

President Trump’s desire to get world allies in line under American leadership, including his campaign to try to get NATO allies to pay the United States properly for defending them militarily, apparently rankled the European foreign leaders, who seem to get traumatized very easily.

NATIONAL FILE REPORTED: Public Broadcasting Service journalist Yamiche Alcindor declared during an interview on MSNBC this week that European leaders are still nursing “deep scars” that may take “several election cycles” to heal after being “traumatized” by the “elbowing” of former President Donald Trump.

Alcindor said Thursday that “when I’ve been talking to experts, I’ve been trying to explain to them, I covered the NATO and the G7w hen President Trump was there. Those were the only summits as a reporter that I got to cover, and I said, ‘Well, what does a normal summit look like?’ And they said, ‘Well first, it doesn’t look anything like what you’ve experienced.”

“There, the, the, [sic] the impulses of President Trump, former President Trump, the elbowing of leaders, the calling into question not what should be done in these organizations but whether or not they should even exist,” Alcindor continued. “European leaders were frankly scared, a lot of them were traumatized, there are deep scars in these relationships, and that’s why we’re seeing President Biden really leaning in to what we’re calling the Biden doctrine…”

It is nothing short of hilarious to hear a US reporter speak with such concern about the “trauma” and “scars” of European leaders from Trump’s policies. Maybe we need a Marshall Plan to send psychologists and therapy dogs to the halls of power in Brussels, Paris and Berlin. https://t.co/fWAHOCVQWH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 10, 2021

While an incident in which Trump appeared to shove aside the prime minister of Montenegro while at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium did draw media attention in May 2017, the prime minister did not appear upset, nor were any criminal charges filed or medical records detailing deep scars or trauma released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

