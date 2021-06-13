https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/558192-pompeo-defends-trumps-handling-of-russia-says-with-respect-to

Former Secretary of State Mike PompeoMike PompeoSunday shows preview: Biden foreign policy in focus as Dem tensions boil up back home Sunday shows preview: Infrastructure expected to dominate as talks continue to drag The triumph and tragedy of 1989: Why Tiananmen still matters MORE pushed back against assertions that President Trump was not tough on Russia during an interview on “Fox News Sunday”.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceLewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated Divisions remain on infrastructure as clock ticks on bipartisan deal Sunday shows – Infrastructure dominates MORE talked about former President Trump’s record on Russia, saying that the Trump administration did not stop Russia from continuing to build the Nord Stream Pipeline, a gas line running from Russia to Germany.

He also said that the former president never condemned the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny or his arrest, which occurred while former President Trump was in office.

“Well, Chris, you said it yourself, they didn’t complete the pipeline. We had imposed real sanctions on the ships that were doing the construction, the insurers that were underwriting. We made clear that that pipeline was not going to be completed. It would not have been completed had we had four more years, I’m very, very confident of that,” Pompeo said.

“And with respect to human rights, I — we take a backseat to no one. I heard Secretary Blinken talk about the work they’re doing to try and convince the Europeans to stand alongside us on human rights violations in China and the work that they’ve done defending human rights against Russian abuses. We were tough there too, Chris. I’m proud of the work we did there. It was good work. It was serious work and it made a difference,” Pompeo added.

