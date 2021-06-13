https://thelibertyloft.com/pride-month-and-americas-fall/

Washington, DC — “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”—Proverbs 16:18.

The American spirit of rugged individualism, citizens who value hard work and making it on their own and who value liberty over false promises of safety, is nowhere to be found. The last year has proved that spirit to be dead as the compliant serfs, once known as American citizens, have sheepishly obeyed their government masters in hopes of receiving freshly printed monopoly money.

It’s no wonder that spirit is dead as Americans openly boast and display their disobedience to God. If the millions upon millions of American babies murdered in the womb over the decades under the false designation of law weren’t enough, we now have the farce of “Pride Month.”

Across the country, you’ll find open displays of deviance and perversion at “Pride” parades where the LGBT movement flaunts the rainbow flag, and you’ll actually find parents bringing their young kids to celebrate sin. The gay movement has made the rainbow a symbol of perversion rather than God’s covenant with man.

“Why the rainbow? Because the rainbow is the Biblical symbol most closely associated with the presence and authority of God the Father, and Satan’s ultimate goal is to dethrone Him and take His place…. Satan, and therefore his Antichrist human host, will cloak himself in the rainbow as an essential element of his claim to be the Messiah,” wrote Pastor Scott Lively.

Lively added: “Let this be America’s warning as it willingly hosts countless rainbow-emblazoned ‘Gay Pride’ parades and flies the LGBT rainbow flag over every US Embassy in the world. THIS is the harbinger of wrath. And your attitude about pride in perversion is a big part of God’s litmus test for your fate. Shun the curse of the LGBT rainbow flag!”

Corporations are lining up to signal their full support of the LGBT agenda. Included is Burger King, who podcaster David Knight suggested an apt name change to the “Burger Drag Queen.”

Burger King announced it would donate proceeds from a new chicken sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign which “supports child sex changes and has a manual on their website to help guide parents through drugging and maiming their adolescent children,” wrote Chris Menahan for Information Liberation.

As Menahan also points out, the media keeps foisting the false belief that Chick-fil-A is representative of a Christian corporation after Burger King took a jab at them. Chick-fil-A has cutoff support to organizations supporting Christian values, including the Salvation Army, while it supports the Southern Poverty Law Center, a vehemently anti-Christian organization, and its CEO Dan Cathy literally prostrated himself to a Black man last summer to apologize for his sin of whiteness at a heretical megachurch pastored by Lou Giglio.

All of this should be expected from the left, but what about conservatives and the Republican Party? Well, they’re celebrating the month alongside the left.

A “Pride” parade in New York has banned police officers from marching in their parade the last five years. I say good. Police in uniform should not be marching in openly political, not to mention sinful, parades. But Rob Smith, the openly gay “conservative” right hand man to Charlie Kirk with Turning Point USA, lamented this: “What about gay and lesbian cops who have been PROUD to serve?”

Both Kirk and Smith have berated traditional values as “behind the times” and it “doesn’t really have any place in the conservative movement.”

In 2016, President Donald Trump bragged about being the first president to support gay marriage before being elected and took a photo opportunity to display a “Gay Pride” flag and sold LGBTQ shirts.

The GOP is actually purging ex-gays like Kevin Whitt who has a powerful story of how salvation through Jesus Christ brought him out of the depths of depravity as a former drag queen and gay prostitute. Instead of platforming powerful stories like his, the Republican Party platforms those openly proud of their sinful lifestyle.

“Do you think one time within the MAGA movement they ever asked a former homosexual — and there are quite a few of us — to come and speak on any of those stages? No, they did not,” Whitt said. “They know that if they asked one of us to come speak, it would shatter their narrative and it [might make Republicans] look homophobic, bigoted, or whatever. But as conservatives, as a group of people that say that they’re Christian, they should be platforming former homosexuals, former transsexuals, former drag queens.”

This is the stark reality of America today. The LGBT “community” is full of hatred for the truth, and they feel free to abuse those with traditional values. Just ask Pastor David Lynn whose faced such abuse at “Gay Pride” parades or Tony Miano whose faced the same on college campuses. Both have shown the true Christian love of warning their fellow man of the consequences of sin but offering the hope for salvation through Jesus Christ.

As “Pride” parades are allowed to fully display sexual perversion in public, Christians are increasingly seeing their rights to expression squashed. Here are just a few examples of Christians looking to save the lives of the unborn to be harassed by police in Arizona, Iowa and New Mexico.

“But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.”—2 Timothy 3:1-5.

