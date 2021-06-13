https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/r-i-p-ned-beatty/

Multiple media outlets are reporting that actor Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83:

From The Wrap:

“Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all,” Beatty’s manager, Deborah Miller said in a statement provided to TheWrap

He was probably best known for his roles in “Network”. . .

. . .”Superman”. . .



. . .and, of course, “Deliverance”:

Rest in peace:

***

