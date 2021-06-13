https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/r-i-p-ned-beatty/

Multiple media outlets are reporting that actor Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83:

JUST IN: Oscar-nominated character actor Ned Beatty dies: Reporthttps://t.co/oRbNJq3Mvk pic.twitter.com/VPkdsNx88Y — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 13, 2021

‘Network’ & ‘Superman’ Actor Ned Beatty Dead at 83 https://t.co/Y57uHjgWcb — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2021

Ned Beatty passes away at age 83 https://t.co/Zx40dEK9hZ — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 13, 2021

From The Wrap:

“Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all,” Beatty’s manager, Deborah Miller said in a statement provided to TheWrap

He was probably best known for his roles in “Network”. . .

Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83. He was in “Superman” and a bunch of other movies but his best work was his monologue in “Network.” https://t.co/h7BXmhv3sy — Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) June 13, 2021

. . .”Superman”. . .







. . .and, of course, “Deliverance”:

Ned Beatty, Who Made Quite the First Impression in ‘Deliverance,’ Dies at 83 (Report) https://t.co/sIwh4JfGE6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2021

Rest in peace:

RIP Ned Beatty. A primal force of nature. — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) June 13, 2021

Not Ned Beatty. Mortality is awful. — Bret Saunders (@Bretontheradio) June 13, 2021

Rest in peace, Ned Beatty. — Bill Rehkopf (@BillRehkopf) June 13, 2021

