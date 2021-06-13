https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-greene-apologizes-invoking-holocaust-says-there-no-comparison-holocaust?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized on Monday for invoking the Holocaust. The freshman Georgia Republican lawmaker said that she is “truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust. There’s no comparison. There never, ever will be.”

She said that she thinks compulsory mask wearing and compulsory vaccination represent a form of discrimination.

“What I would like to say is I’m removing that statement completely away from what I had said before,” Greene said, noting that “there is no comparison to the Holocaust and there never should be, and that’s what I’m sorry for.”

[embedded content]

During an interview last month on The Water Cooler, Greene invoked the Holocaust after host David Brody noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made remarks indicating that unvaccinated lawmakers could potentially be segregated in the House chamber.

“This woman is mentally ill,” Rep. Greene said. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” Greene said.

Greene last month also shared an article that reported that a business would allow fully vaccinated workers and customers to forgo face masks — the article noted that fully vaccinated workers would have a vaccination logo shown on their name badge.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she added.

