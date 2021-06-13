https://justthenews.com/government/congress/reps-jordan-and-cammack-create-caucus-fight-liberal-indoctrination-across?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Kat Cammac have teamed up with Young America’s Foundation to stop what they call a “clear bias against free speech” on campuses across the country.

The Ohio and Florida lawmakers are calling the group the “Campus Free Speech Caucus” and say it will consist of YAF leaders and students.

The caucus’s goal is to “educate other legislators about the clear bias against free speech on campuses and help bring national and local awareness to what is occurring in their districts and across the country daily,” YAF said Monday in a press release.

Jordon and Cammac will meet with YAF members once a month to get on-the-ground information about what they see as attacks on free speech, then bring back what they’ve learned to fellow House members.

Cammack, who is 33 and the youngest House Republican, says she experienced the bias herself when in college.

She recently told Fox News that she was told by a Latin American politics professor that “white Republican men were the source of world conflict.”

