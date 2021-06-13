https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/resistance-account-fighting-misogyny-calls-kayleigh-mcenany-a-sex-doll-and-a-lying-fascist-trollop/
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is trending tonight after she said she “never lied” while serving in her position in the Trump White House:
Kayleigh McEnany claims “I never lied” as Trump’s White House press secretary, cites belief in God https://t.co/HNLwf5Zctb
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 13, 2021
Now, we get that will trigger a whole bunch of liberal hate, but is this really necessary? And from a #Resistance account with 85 thousand followers, no less:
Kayleigh McEnany is what happens when a blow-up sex doll gets turned into a real-life lying fascist trollop by a magic cricket. pic.twitter.com/3pX9IsVAjY
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 13, 2021
Oh, it’s more than disrespectful:
that’s disrespectful she’s married and a mom
— BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) June 13, 2021
And what happened to, “there’s no excuse for misogyny”?
this you? https://t.co/GJW0Wm31on pic.twitter.com/RiC5rYfM8e
— MJ (@morganisawizard) June 14, 2021
Anyway, remember THIS when THEY start acting like the tone police. From libertarian Austin Petersen:
Remember this when they try to tone police you, or argue for civility. https://t.co/SjOpJJi9US
— Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) June 13, 2021
And they don’t like getting called out one bit:
The only thing worse than a Republican is a Libertarian.
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 14, 2021
They can dish it out but can’t take it, naturally. MJ is a libertarian, too:
anndddddd successfully ratioed ☑️
— MJ (@morganisawizard) June 14, 2021
