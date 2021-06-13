https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/resistance-account-fighting-misogyny-calls-kayleigh-mcenany-a-sex-doll-and-a-lying-fascist-trollop/

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is trending tonight after she said she “never lied” while serving in her position in the Trump White House:

Kayleigh McEnany claims “I never lied” as Trump’s White House press secretary, cites belief in God https://t.co/HNLwf5Zctb — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 13, 2021

Now, we get that will trigger a whole bunch of liberal hate, but is this really necessary? And from a #Resistance account with 85 thousand followers, no less:

Kayleigh McEnany is what happens when a blow-up sex doll gets turned into a real-life lying fascist trollop by a magic cricket. pic.twitter.com/3pX9IsVAjY — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 13, 2021

Oh, it’s more than disrespectful:

that’s disrespectful she’s married and a mom — BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) June 13, 2021

And what happened to, “there’s no excuse for misogyny”?

Anyway, remember THIS when THEY start acting like the tone police. From libertarian Austin Petersen:

Remember this when they try to tone police you, or argue for civility. https://t.co/SjOpJJi9US — Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) June 13, 2021

And they don’t like getting called out one bit:

The only thing worse than a Republican is a Libertarian. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 14, 2021

They can dish it out but can’t take it, naturally. MJ is a libertarian, too:

anndddddd successfully ratioed ☑️ — MJ (@morganisawizard) June 14, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

