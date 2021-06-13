https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/resistance-account-fighting-misogyny-calls-kayleigh-mcenany-a-sex-doll-and-a-lying-fascist-trollop/

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is trending tonight after she said she “never lied” while serving in her position in the Trump White House:

Now, we get that will trigger a whole bunch of liberal hate, but is this really necessary? And from a #Resistance account with 85 thousand followers, no less:

Oh, it’s more than disrespectful:

And what happened to, “there’s no excuse for misogyny”?

Anyway, remember THIS when THEY start acting like the tone police. From libertarian Austin Petersen:

And they don’t like getting called out one bit:

They can dish it out but can’t take it, naturally. MJ is a libertarian, too:

