The Gateway Pundit reported recently that Nydia Stone, the wife of Roger Stone was diagnosed with cancer.

The Stones’ pastor, Randy Coggins of Raleigh North Carolina provided us an update on Nydia Stone.

In a written statement to The Gateway Pundit, Coggins wrote: I know firsthand that Roger’s reaffirmation of his faith in Jesus Christ played the central role in President Trump’s courageous decision to grant clemency to Roger Stone based on the fundamental unfairness, corruption, and bias at his DC trial before a federal judge who didn’t even bother to hide her hatred for both Roger Stone and President Donald Trump. I was in the courtroom and heard it myself.

Needless to say the fake news media which basically executed Roger Stone for over two years as a traitor and criminal provided virtually nonexistent coverage to this astounding admission by Mueller. Having been destroyed financially by the Mueller inquisition the Stones were already struggling when Nydia Stone was diagnosed with stage four cancer recently. I was allowed to visit her in the hospital […]

