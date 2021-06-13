https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/roger-stones-faith-still-strong-pastor-randy-coggins-gives-update-mrs-roger-stone/

The Stones’ pastor, Randy Coggins of Raleigh North Carolina provided us an update on Nydia Stone.

In a written statement to The Gateway Pundit, Coggins wrote:

I know firsthand that Roger’s reaffirmation of his faith in Jesus Christ played the central role in President

Trump’s courageous decision to grant clemency to Roger Stone based on the fundamental unfairness,

corruption, and bias at his DC trial before a federal judge who didn’t even bother to hide her hatred for

both Roger Stone and President Donald Trump. I was in the courtroom and heard it myself.

Needless to say the fake news media which basically executed Roger Stone for over two years as a

traitor and criminal provided virtually nonexistent coverage to this astounding admission by Mueller.

Having been destroyed financially by the Mueller inquisition the Stones were already struggling when

Nydia Stone was diagnosed with stage four cancer recently. I was allowed to visit her in the hospital only

because I am a pastor and because I went to provide spiritual comfort.

I can tell you that Stone’s faith is still strong and that Nydia Stone is a determined, resilient woman

who is prepared to fight both spiritually and medicinally against this very aggressive cancer. Her spirits

are excellent as she embarks on the difficult path ahead. She asked me to thank everyone for their

prayers. She can feel them. Prayers and support are coming in from around the world for Mrs. Nydia Stone.

In fact, Roger and Nydia Stone are struggling to deal with the costs of everyday living as well as the

staggering costs of Nydia’s cancer treatments. Those who want to help the Stone family during this time

can go to stonefamilyfund.com

What has surprised me the most in my friendship with Roger Stone and his wife is that the caricature of

him created by the haters in the media is so incredibly inaccurate.

The real Roger Stone is funny, generous, decent, and with the renewal of his faith, more determined than ever to preserve our constitutional liberties and a bright future for all Americans.

There is more to this story that will be coming out very soon…